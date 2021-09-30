$356.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report sales of $356.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.60 million and the highest is $365.20 million. Hexcel reported sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 71.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -240.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.