$368.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $368.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.40 million. Nutanix posted sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NTNX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 1,980,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,739. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

