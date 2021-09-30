3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 69.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.38. 140,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,409. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

