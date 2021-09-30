415,490 Shares in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 415,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 373,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $580.43 million, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTT. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

