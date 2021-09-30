43,628 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

WY opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.