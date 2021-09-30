456 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

INFO stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

