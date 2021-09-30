4,660 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

