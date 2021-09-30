$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

