5,122 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Syneos Health comprises 2.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 217,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,785,000 after buying an additional 212,171 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

