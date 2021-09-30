5,297 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPYV stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

