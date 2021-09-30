5,629 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

