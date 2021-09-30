600 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a one year low of $192.54 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

