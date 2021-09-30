$713.43 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $713.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,217.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $90.67 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

