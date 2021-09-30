762 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.10 on Thursday, reaching $574.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,865. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $328.56 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $607.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

