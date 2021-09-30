AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
ELUXY traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 13,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.