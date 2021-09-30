AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

ELUXY traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 13,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

