Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of ABCM traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
