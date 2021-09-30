Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 4,182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,085 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,320 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

