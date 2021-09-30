Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 135.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $329.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.24. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.