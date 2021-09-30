Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Purchases £135,680 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).
ABDN traded down GBX 2.59 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 252.41 ($3.30). 15,416,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,255. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. Abrdn PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.81.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.22%.
About Abrdn
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
