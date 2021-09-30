Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Purchases £135,680 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

ABDN traded down GBX 2.59 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 252.41 ($3.30). 15,416,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,255. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. Abrdn PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abrdn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 312 ($4.08).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

