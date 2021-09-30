Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $188.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 32,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 335,835 shares.The stock last traded at $183.21 and had previously closed at $178.87.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron’s late-stage candidate, sotatercept, which is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension, promises potential. Sales of Reblozyl, used for treating anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, have shown an encouraging trend and this bodes well for Acceleron as it ensures a steady stream of royalties for the company. The label expansion of Reblozyl increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is also positive given the latter’s expertise. However, the company is highly dependent on Reblozyl royalties for growth. Moreover, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks related to sotatercept will adversely impact prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Shares have gained steam of late on rumors of a potential takeover by a pharma giant.”

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.