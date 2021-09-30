Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,698.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,781.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,483.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

