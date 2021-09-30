Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.6% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,305.47. 69,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,404.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3,359.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

