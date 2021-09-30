Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

