Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 10.1%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price traded down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.56. 6,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 672,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. As a group, analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

