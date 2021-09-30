AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

AHCO stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

