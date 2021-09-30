ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.47.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 155,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

