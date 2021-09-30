AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00120176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00169687 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

