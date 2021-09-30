Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.30

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.30 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 35.01 ($0.46), with a volume of 66,914 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.98.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

