Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATEYY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

