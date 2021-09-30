Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Autoliv by 229.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Autoliv by 554.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Autoliv by 406.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.