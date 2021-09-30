Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.