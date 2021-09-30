Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 1,627.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

