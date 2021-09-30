Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,649 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000.

CUT stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

