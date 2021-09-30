Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Flexsteel Industries worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 17.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

FLXS stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

