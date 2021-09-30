Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

