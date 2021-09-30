Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $5,250,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.26.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.26. 7,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

