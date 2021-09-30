Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,215. The company has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

