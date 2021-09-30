Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $220.80 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.