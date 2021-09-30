Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,815. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

