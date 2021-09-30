Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after buying an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

