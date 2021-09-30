Advisor Partners LLC Sells 392 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The Progressive by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.82. 24,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,280. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

