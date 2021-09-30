AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWUS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,268,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after buying an additional 169,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

