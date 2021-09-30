Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 10,227 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYC traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,375. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46.

