Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 14,330 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 402,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298,584. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

