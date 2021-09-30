Advisory Services Network LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 26.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 374,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,615,902. The company has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

