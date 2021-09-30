Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 190,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.13. 100,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

