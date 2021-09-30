Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of ITB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,174 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

