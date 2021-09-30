Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. 932,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,289,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

