Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 206,567 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,566. The firm has a market cap of $334.19 million, a PE ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

