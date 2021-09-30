Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares rose 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 27,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,377,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

The firm has a market cap of $620.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

