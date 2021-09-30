Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANNSF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF stock opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.43. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $131.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

